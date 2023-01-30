Bambi (animal ID: 26263) is an eight-month-old terrier mix. She was abandoned at the Valley Animal Center in November last year.

Valley Animal Center staff shared her story on TikTok. She was very nervous at first but has opened up since then.

Her adoption fee is $180 and includes spay, up to date on vaccines, microchip ID and one free dog training consultation with our dog trainer.

Anyone interested in her can visit The Valley Animal Center Wednesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. or weekends from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They may also submit an application online at valleyanimal.org. I’ve attached her photos.

Support The Valley Animal Center Friday and Saturday, at the Pooch Smooches & Kitty Kisses Photo Booth, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3934 N. Hayston Ave. in Fresno.

This Photo Booth is a wonderful opportunity for people to celebrate their love! Pets, children, and all families are all welcome! The $30 Valentine’s Day package includes three professionally edited digital prints and one 4×6 unedited print copy to take home day-of!

All funds benefit animals at the Valley Animal Center. If you can’t make it this weekend, it will make a second appearance on Feb 10 and 11.