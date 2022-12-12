Bambi was abandoned at the Valley Animal Center in a filthy crate filled with old and spit-up kibble.

She was scared when the staff tried to take her out of the crate. She was really reserved and did not warm up right away. After a few days with the Valley Animal Center, she opened up and her playful personality came out.

She loves people and gets along with other dogs.

Anyone interested in meeting Bambi can visit her at the Valley Animal Center from Wednesday through Friday from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am – 4:30 pm.