Ava has a habit of finding her way back to the Central Valley.
She has been adopted and abandoned three times. Saturday, animal Valley Animal Center caregivers had to pick her up from The Animal Foundation again.
Her adoptable status is still uncertain as they focus on her health and well-being before deciding how to best ensure her future doesn’t include another abandonment case.
More information about her story can be found here: https://valleyanimal.org/ava-abandoned-again-this-time-found-as-stray-in-las-vegas/
Greta was rescued after being found in a stray alley by local animal control. She was severely underweight and has been slowly, but surely, nursed back to health and is ready for adoption. She’s a friendly and sweet dog that does well with other dogs.
She is relatively calm and would do great in any home setting. If anyone is interested in adopting Greta, they may submit their online application at https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/.
Once the application is submitted, an animal care associate will review the application and follow up with the applicant within 24 hours. Or, they can walk into the Valley Animal Center adoption center any day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to meet her in person.
Valley Animal Center’s Fun(d) in the Sun fundraiser ending on June 30th this month as well!
They are hoping to reach its $50,000 goal to help the homeless dogs and cats in our care. Anyone who’d like to donate can visit their website ( https://valleyanimal.org/fund-in-the-sun-2022/ ) or donate by texting FundInTheSun to 559-354-36363.