Ava has a habit of finding her way back to the Central Valley.

She has been adopted and abandoned three times. Saturday, animal Valley Animal Center caregivers had to pick her up from The Animal Foundation again.

Her adoptable status is still uncertain as they focus on her health and well-being before deciding how to best ensure her future doesn’t include another abandonment case.

More information about her story can be found here: https://valleyanimal.org/ava-abandoned-again-this-time-found-as-stray-in-las-vegas/