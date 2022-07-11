Amy Striker is 5 months old and one of Betty White’s puppies! She was previously adopted from us but returned recently due to a change in her owner’s living situation. She’s a happy girl who loves to play with her siblings, enjoys meeting new people, and adores treats. We predict she’ll roughly grow to be a medium/large-sized dog. She does great with everyone, men, women, and children! Super high energy and looking for a home to match!

Her adoption fee is $180 and comes with her being spayed, microchipped, flea treated, dewormed, and up to date on vaccinations. Adopters get one free wellness exam and a goodie bag to take home. If anyone is interested, they can meet Amy Striker at the Valley Animal Adoption Center dog adoption center any day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or fill out their pre-adoption application found here: https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/