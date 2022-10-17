The weather is cooling down and we’re preparing for soup season! Here are our 4 favorite products for a cozy night in with some hearty food and good company.
To prep the healthiest and cleanest soups and other fall veggies there’s Seed Legend. Seed Legend is the earth’s answer to chemical-free living. This plant-based produce wash is made from nature’s miracle soapberry. It’s the all-natural choice for detoxifying pesticide-laden fruits and vegetables; not only on the surface but also neutralizing hazardous chemicals at a deeper, cellular level.
When your veggies are cleaned and ready for your “mise en place” get to work in the kitchen with Fifth and Cherry. Fifth and Cherry brings the kitchen together with heirloom-quality wooden cutting boards. Fifth and cherry is a veteran and family-owned business that offers lifetime warranties and free refinishing – the only cutting board in the world to do this
For some homebody entertainment, there’s the Whatever Game. This awkward and embarrassing game is hilarious and super simple. Be the first player to collect five cards – either challenge cards or show-down cards.
Whatever is easy to learn and quick to play with laughs a plenty. Boundaries will be tested!
When it’s time to clean up your cozy night in… Sonoma Wool Company offers eco-friendly, durable dish drying mats that can withstand years of use. They are made with all-natural, sustainable, and biodegradable fibers to eliminate the synthetics and plastics around your sink area. Drying dishes is a breeze with the wool dish drying mat and linen sleeve.