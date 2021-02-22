Mr. Mayor brings laughter when we need it most

When a reitred businesses man (Ted Danson) runs for layor of Los Angeles, to prove he’s still “got it” he surprises eveyrone when he actually wins.

Hilarity ensures as he tries to win over his critics and figure out where he stands.

With a power-house cast (Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy and Bobby Moynihan,) and notable producers (Robert Carlock, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner co-executive producer Eric Gurian) Mr. Mayor delights and keeps us laughing over and over.

The seaons final of Mr. Mayor is Thursday, Feb. 25, at 8:00 on NBC.