What mom out there doesn’t appreciate jewelry for Mother’s Day.

NÜR

The word Nür translates to light in Farsi, often used to describe a form of light that can only shine from within.

Nür gold jewelry is made with a unique vacuum coating that ensures longer durability while making the pieces waterproof so they won’t turn or fade.

The Starfish Project

Make mom feel good in her new jewelry with something from The Starfish Project.

From stacking rings to heartfelt necklaces and more, The Starfish Project has gorgeous jewelry!

The starfish project is a jewelry brand with an amazing holistic care program created to uplift women escaping from human trafficking and exploitation in Asia. Through their social enterprise over 160 women have found freedom and a new life with on-the-job training in jewelry making leading to a variety of professional career paths that align with their passions.

Ciao Bella

For something one-of-a-kind just like your mom, there’s Ciao Bella. Ciao Bella is the wholesale division of Michelle Marie boutique, specializing in custom, artisan-crafted jewelry.

Michelle handcrafts the one-of-a-kind pieces in Pennsylvania with an eye for color and texture and takes pride in adding her own artisan touch to each handmade piece. Her pieces were recently featured in the gift suites at the Oscars and Grammy awards! Mom can also feel good wearing Ciao Bella , a portion of the go gray collection goes towards glioblastoma research and care.