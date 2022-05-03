The countdown is on. Mother’s day is this Sunday.

Table Topics

Get to know mom on a whole new level. Table topics is full of thought-provoking questions and intriguing quotes making it easy to spark new and rewarding conversations!

Her Space Co.

And for the mom who wants to remember everything, give her a stylish way to write it all down. Her Space Co. Is a lifestyle brand for the modern woman who desires to live and evolve intentionally. They create content, tools, and experiences that are meaningful and memorable.

Midunu Chocolates

For something sweet, we love these Midunu Chocolates. These luxury chocolates will be the key to any chocoholics heart. To celebrate the culinary heritage of Africa, Midunu Chocolates creates mouthwatering handcrafted chocolate truffles, hot chocolate, candles, and more.

HuBee

For the mom who loves to make her own creations in the kitchen, there’s HuBee. HuBee is a home lifestyle brand with an eye toward sustainability and functionality. The team observes life to design the best products, from ice cube trays to pastry mats and veggie washing baskets, all created with environmentally-responsible materials that take center stage.

FreshCut Paper

For a new twist on an old mother’s day classic, there’s Fresh Cut Paper. Moms always deserve flowers. With Freshcut Paper she can have flowers that last forever in a 3d standing arrangement that is a work of art. All cards are made from 100% recyclable paper and are printed on both sides to look fabulous from all angles. Each selection includes a 12″ high by 9″ wide bouquet, matching bouquet notecard, paper vase, and festive mailing envelope. For each card purchased, a tree is planted through their partnership with Eden Reforestation Project.