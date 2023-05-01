Gift inspiration for all the maternal figures in your life.
Sidney Byron’s Suncatcher Carryall Pouch and Tote Set is the perfect travel gift you can stop searching the internet for. This female-owned company-curated this thoughtful and versatile accessory with Mother Nature top of mind.
Practical yet ultra chic, Corico’s thoughtfully-designed porcelain dishes are built with a secret spot for guests to stash those unsightly pits.
At Heraclea, they believe olive oil is more than something you keep in a pantry–it’s their way of life. Their olives are grown in ways that promote soil health, passing on their full benefits to you. They offer everyday olive oil for sizzling and searing and finishing oil for drizzling. Together they complement each other and take your culinary experience to the next level!
Hot N Saucy is in the lineup of hot sauces on Hot Ones and is expertly handcrafted for these connoisseurs who love to indulge in the spices and flavors that leave an ever-so delicious mark. Slather on some Hot N Saucy to your favorite meal and be prepared to love the heat! Add them as cooking sauces too.
ROAM Homegrown is a woman-owned brand that offers perfectly poured large soy candles out of Austin, Texas that feature natural scents and phthalate-free fragrance, soy wax and 100% cotton wicks. Housed in chic oversized 12.7 oz vessels, scents range from best-selling Lavender + Driftwood to exotic Dry Gin + Cypress. With a 75-hour burn time, ROAM Homegrown will be Mom’s new candle obsession.
From your car to your couch, change up the vibes of your favorite spaces with the enticing fragrances from CE Craft.