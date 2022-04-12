April is Alcohol Awareness Month and at the same time MADD kicked off is #PowerTalk21 campaign encouraging parents to pledge to have meaningful conversations with their kids about underage drinking.

Parents and guardians are being challenged to make the commitment to have meaningful conversations with kids/loved ones under 21 and help reduce underage drinking by not allowing youth to consume alcohol or other drugs at home.

Research has found that parents are the number one influence in their child’s decisions about drinking.

For PowerTalk 21, MADD and National Presenting Sponsor Nationwide are equipping parents with the resources needed to have conversations with their kids about the dangers of underage drinking and drug use. Visit madd.org/powerofparents and download the free booklet.

Activations are underway across the country and locally as MADD is teaming up with schools, police departments, and other agencies to drive home our lifesaving messages.

To learn more contact the local MADD chapter at (559)785-2600 or visit www.madd.org.