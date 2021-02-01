Mother-daughter duo gives young black girls a platform for their voice

Jamillah Finley and Zen’ayah Finley with the Breakbox Thought Collective co-founded the Fresno Black Girl Magic Project in 2018.
The Fresno Black Girl Magic Project is Promotes resilience as Black girls to move through adolescence into adulthood.
The project provides a platform for them to explore issues that matter through Ashe’ Magazine internship, a publication written and edited by black girls.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.