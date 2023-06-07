Microneedling for the face got a big boost when radiofrequency-powered treatments were introduced, adding skin tightening to the mix.

Morpheus8 is the latest technology in radiofrequency-powered microneedling.

With Morpheus8, hand-held applicators are used to tighten and firm the skin. The technology combines “fractional” radio frequency & microneedling. Tiny needles deploy and retract in microbursts which penetrate the skin to a controlled depth. The non-surgical treatment remodels fat, tightens skin and stimulates collagen production. A small applicator is used for the face, with a larger version for body areas including abdomen, thighs, back & upper arms.

Dr. Regine Mathieu at Behr Laser & Skin Care Center in Fresno demonstrated the latest Morpheus8 skin treatment.