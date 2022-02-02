More ways Synergy HomeCare can provide assistance in the home

In-home care is not just for the elderly. Anyone who’s had surgery, or been in an accident will need some convalescent care.

Dr. Ravi Sanhu Synergy HomeCare of Fresno joined the show with some of the ways he and his staff have helped people in need of in-home care.

Synergy HomeCare of Fresno provides in-home care services and they don’t have a minimum number of hours.  Their experienced professionals can also offer an assessment of your family’s situation to decide what the best options are.

Call (559) 765-4687 or visit synergyhomecare.com/fresno  

