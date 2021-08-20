More back-to-school must-haves

Class back is in session and you want to start the year off right! Consider these stylish and functional back-to-school must-haves.

Luli Bebe Monaco Snack Bag

The days of the sad little brown lunch bag are over. Kids of any age will be happy to show up to school toting a stylish Monaco Snack/Lunch Bag from Luli Bebé as fashionable as it is functional. Spacious and voluminous, the Monaco boasts a padded insulated interior that will keep all school snacks and perishables fresh and cool! The large center space is ideal for packing larger snack items, like a school lunch, while an additional pocket expands to fit excess snack items. Zipper-accessible opening makes your items super secure and eliminates the risk of bag contents falling out. Removable and Adjustable Clip-on Shoulder Strap for over-the-shoulder or cross-body carry; making it easy for young trendsetters to carry to school. 100% stain-resistant vegan leather exterior and smooth wipeable interior for easy cleanup. Comes in 6 fab colors including ebony black,

Available at https://lulibebeus.com/collections/snack-bag

Isabelle Grace Jewelry Color Pop Bead Bracelet

Self Expression is the ultimate fashion statement this school year! Fun, bold and bright!! Isabelle Grace has upped the name bead bracelet game with their new Color Pop Letter Bead Bracelets featuring super fun and colorful enamel letter beads. A great fit for back-to-school outfits. Perfect for stacking with a couple of your favorite sayings/names of friends or wear them mixed in with your current bracelet stack. Isabelle Grace specializes in sustainable, personalized jewelry, each piece custom crafted by local artisans

Available at isabellegracejewelry.com

Feltman Brothers Preschool Fashion

The first day of preschool is a once-in-a-lifetime event that should be celebrated in the best ways. Sending off your little one in style will certainly make an impression, like with this beautiful option from Feltman Brothers known for its classic designs and exquisite detailing. A warm, cozy, and oh-so-cute knit outfit for your preschooler this fall! The Color Block 2 Piece Knit Set comes in french blue or coral rose, featuring a classic color block style. Super comfy and easy to move in, so kids can enjoy their recess playtime, making this a great all-around everyday school outfit! For those looking to make an impression with a special first day of school occasion outfit for their little preschooler, these adorable outfits fit the bill. The classically designed double-breasted navy and white dress and bobby suit are sure to be the first day of school winners. Feltman Brothers is known for their beautiful, classic, heirloom baby and toddler fashions and special occasion wear featuring special exquisite details including smocking, hand embroidery, and more.

Available at: feltmanbrothers.com

MomRemedy Cleaning Supplies

From toxic cleaning products that smell worse than the problem to specialized formulas for every spot and stain under the sun, what the cleaning industry wants you to buy could fill a cabinet or three.

De-clutter the way you clean with one simple multi-purpose cleaner that human and fur-baby moms can feel good about–MomRemedy!

This non-toxic brand utilizes naturally antiseptic hydrogen peroxide and only 3 other easily recognizable ingredients to tackle stains, dirt, grease or grime while removing unwanted odors.

Available at mom-remedy.com

Dr. Plotka’s Mouth Watchers

As a parent, you are always looking for solutions to keep your family healthy and happy. Keep your kids’ mouths clean and cavity free with Dr. Plotka’s Mouth Watchers Toothbrushes – the BEST brush EVER! This breakthrough toothbrush features silver-infused, flossing bristles that naturally eliminate bacteria, viruses, and fungi between uses while going the extra mile to sweep away germ-harboring food and plaque from tight spaces that most brushes miss – and where 95% of cavities form! They even work great for people with braces and last up to 4 months! They have kid, adult, and travel sized brushes!

Available at mouthwatchers.com.