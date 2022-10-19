According to AARP, 87% of people aged 65 and older want to age in place, meaning they want to live out their lives in their own homes.

Dr. Ravi Sandhu from Synergy HomeCare joined the show with how aging loved ones can stay in their homes as long as possible and how Synergy HomeCare can help them do that.

Synergy HomeCare of Fresno provides high-quality and trustworthy care for your loved ones. They offer many different types of in-home care services which are individualized to meet the needs of your family members.

Synergy HomeCare

2595 E Perrin Ave Suite 103, Fresno, CA 93720

(559) 765-4687

synergyhomecare.com