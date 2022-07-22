Here are some of the best products to keep the family occupied and happy during the dog days of summer.
Where wacky meets creative! The concept is simple – core and fills bananas while in their peel to make a fun snack. The results – are simply delicious! This new innovative kitchen gadget straightens a banana, cores it while still in the peel, and allows you to fill it with a variety of tasty food pairings like yogurt, honey, jams and jellies, peanut butter, and Nutella.
For a little fashion fun with the kids, there’s Infamous Swimwear and Minis. Infamous swimwear is quality matching swimwear, activewear, and loungewear, designed for women through every stage of life. They are passionate about empowering body confidence and aim to inspire individual styles and focused on family, friendships, and matching the whole family.
To make sure even the smallest ones are included in the summertime activities there’s Aquaroo. Made from the same material as wetsuits, the Aquaroo baby carrier is perfect for pool time and beach days. The soft elastic trim and flexible head support will keep your child all smiles whether facing inward or outward. Swim time just got a whole lot easier!