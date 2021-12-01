Merced is elevating the dining experience for the Central Valley with Rainbird

Opening early 2022, Rainbird is a new upscale restaurant located in the historic El Capitan Hotel in Merced, California.

Rainbird’s Executive Chef Quentin Garcia, Rainbird will embody California’s Central Valley with a vegetable-forward, five-course tasting menu celebrating the very best of seasonal harvest, rooted in Chef Quentin’s deep relationships with the community and surrounding agricultural region.

Chef Cargia was in the kitchen with us to give us just a taste of what he’ll offer at Rainbird.

The experimental concept, which will bring a first-of-its-kind fine-dining destination to California’s Central Valley, will epitomize the “farm-to-table” culinary movement while encapsulating Chef Quentin’s impressive international culinary training–from staging in Denmark’s Michelin-starred Dragsholm Slot under world-famous culinary innovator Claus Henrikson to working at The Restaurant at Meadowood in St. Helena and serving as Executive Chef at Blue Note in Napa. Mirroring a menu largely made up of local purveyors, the design will also feature countless odes to Merced, like locally sourced porcelain plates, a Chef’s table made from 200-year-old wood, and carefully curated flower arrangements from the region’s surrounding farms.

Rainbird is also looking for motivated individuals, passionate about the hospitality industry, to apply for front-of-the-house positions. Apply here.