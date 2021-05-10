Mental Health Awareness Month with Sierra Meadows Behavioral Health

The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Raising awareness reduced stigma and encourages people to seek treatment.

Dr. Matthew Tatum, director of Sierra Meadows Behavioral Health, encourages people to treat their mental health as they would their physical health.

Sierra Meadows Behavioral Health is has a wide reange of treatments for mental health issues.

If you have feelings of anxiety, depression, or any mental health issues contact Sierra Meadows Behavioral Health at 559-326-7775.