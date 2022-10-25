YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Oct 25, 2022 / 04:05 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 25, 2022 / 04:05 PM PDT
Men are often unsure of what to wear to weddings, especially if specific attire is not requested on invitations.
Dustin Sitar of the newly launched Groom Club to shared style tips and insight from men, for men, this fall wedding season.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com