Roberto Cobian and Hak Ketsoyan just wanted a place where men could find trending clothing, a hip vibe, and a place where local makers and designers could get their products into stores, so they created The Valley.

The Valley is a men’s clothing store with an array of new and vintage items. The store’s grand opening is Thursday, Aug. 1 during Art Hop.

The Valley

1904 Tulare St, Fresno, CA 93721