Nelson Blakeman is new to the business of fro-yo, but not to the pleasures of enjoying the tasty treat.

Blakeman is the new owner of Menchie’s at 3090 W. Shaw in Fresno. He said he has always loved the Menchie’s philosophy and is excited to bring smiles back the Fresno community near Shaw and Marks.

The grand re-opening of Menchie’s in the Winepress Center is Saturday, Feb 25. The event will feature a fundraiser for Valley Children’s and a chance to win a VIP day at the Island Water Park.