Meet your new best friends at Valley Animal Center

Pinkey Babe and Jean Grey are best friends. They were surrendered to the Valley animal shelter together and are very connected. They have great spirits and keep each other calm while they wait for their forever families. These two pit-mixes are a pair and get to be adopted together!

You can help support the Valley Animal Center this Saturday, June 12 at their Super Adoption event. There will be vendors and adorable adoptable pets.

Dress up as your favorite superhero and join us! (Psst: The Hero Alliance will be there!)

Learn more about Super Adoption here: https://bit.ly/33S5NyU