Meet Prok Chop, your new best friend and play pal

Pork Chop(animal ID: 24052) was just an 8-week old puppy when he was adopted. Unfortunately, he was recently returned to Valley Animal Center because his energy grew to be too much for his family.

Pork Chop is very active and needs someone who will play with him to expend all his puppy vigor! Despite his energetic personality, he is a sweet pup with a smile always on his face. He is a quick learner. With patience and training, he will thrive. If you want a puppy full of fun and excitement, Pork Chop is sure to give you all that and more!

If you’re interested in adopting Prok Chop submit your online pre-application here: https://valleyanimal.org/dogs/ Once the application is submitted, an animal care associate will review your application and follow up within 24 hours.