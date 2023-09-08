During the month of August and NBC’s nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign, KSEE24 was on the hunt for the valley’s cutest pet.

Hundreds of submissions came through, but only one could walk away with the title – Gryffin!

Griffyn is a nine-year-old golden retriever. His humans, Kara Herderich and Alex Flores, take him everywhere; hockey games, brunch, and Griffyn will even attend their upcoming wedding!

Hederich and Flores walked away a $200 gift card for winning the contest.

“We’ll probably take Griffyn to brunch,” Herderich said.