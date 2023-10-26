YourCentralValley.com
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Oct 26, 2023 / 03:39 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 26, 2023 / 03:39 PM PDT
Community Medical Centers is raising awareness about breast cancer and treatments available with its MedWatch Today Breast Cancer Special, which airs on Saturday at 7 p.m. on KSEE24 and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS47.
