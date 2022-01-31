McDonald’s menu hacks make their way to Central Valley Today

We love hacks: work hacks, time hacks, diet hacks, Ikea hacks.

Nothing can stop scrolling in its tracks than a headline for hacking something, which is exactly what happened when we saw McDonald’s adding fan-favorite menu hacks to its menu for a limited time.

Starting Jan. 31, for a limited time only, order fan-inspired menu mash-ups at McDonald’s in person or through the app.

Choose from the Hashbrown McMuffin, the Crunchy Double Double, the Surf and Turf, and the Land, Air, and Sea burger.

Order the items by name and get all the ingredients to make your own McDonald’s menu hack.

