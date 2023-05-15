May is National Pet Month to raise awareness about responsible pet ownership.

Dr. Ragen Mcgowan and Kristin Slater came to the show to share breakthrough technology that allows cat owners to be proactive in the lifelong health of their pets.

Dr. Ragen Mcgowan is a PhD in animal behaviors and is The Director of The Global Pet IoT, Artificial Intelligence and Solutions Team at Purina.

Kristin Slater has over ten years of experience in front-end innovation in pet care, holds pet product patents, and is the senior manager of products for Petivity.