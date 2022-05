It’s estimated that cancer will claim more than 600,000 lives in the U.S. this year, or roughly 1,600 loved ones PER DAY*. The numbers are staggering.

However, providing help and hope to those dealing with this disease is something we can all take part in. Mastercard and the non-profit organization Stand Up To Cancer have teamed up to share their mission and educate viewers.

Rusty Robertson, Co-Founder of Stand Up To Cancer, joined the show to discuss how we can all help.