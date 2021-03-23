March 23 is National Ag Day and a call to learn more about the ag community

Since 1973 the United States has set aside a day to celebrate the nation’s farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness men and women. March 23 is that day.

This is just the fifth year in a row the president has publically recognized March 23rd as National Ag Day to salute all those involved in feeding and clothing the nation.

Fresno was named the top ag producing county in the nation with nearly 5,000 farms and more than 300 commodities, accounting for more than $7.7 billion in production for 2019.

Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Ag Bureau, said if you were to combine all of the san Joaquin Valley counties, ag makes up 75% of California’s economy.

Hacobsen said today is a day to thank a farmer and commit to learning more about central valley ag and american agriculture.

To learn more about NAD, visit the National Ag Day website.