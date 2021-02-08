Mama Ganache has ethically sourced chocolates for your Valentine

Mama Ganache is right in the middles of their busiest time of the year – Valentine’s Day.  

People can rest easy getting their Valentine’s chocolates from Mama Ganache, on Monterey St. San Luis Obispo, because their chocolate is ethically sourced and always fair trade.  

Mama Ganache has heart-shaped mixed-chocolate boxes, chocolate heart suckers, and so much more. 

