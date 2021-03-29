Makeup artist Sierra Sturgis has some quick tips for all those video calls

The pandemic has everyone seeing a lot more of their faces these days with Zoom calls, Facetime with friends and endless social media.

So, makeup artist Sierra Sturgis of Sierra Jane Designs has some quick tips for a camera-ready look.

Tip 1 – Color correction instead of full foundation

Sturgis recommends using a green concealer to cover any redness or acne blemishes and a yellow, or mustard-colored concealer to cover purple tones under the eyes, then going with a lighter, light coverage foundation.

“I think a lot of people are urged to go toward a really heave foundation, especially If you have blemishes,” Sturgis said, but she said those imperfections can be corrected with different colored concealers.

Tip 2 – Highlight the three high points of the eye

“When it comes to eyeshadow you can actually [highlight] the three high points of your eye and those are going to include right under the brow bone, in the inner corner of the eye, and right on the top of the ball of the eye,” Sturgis said.

Sturgis does event makeup and has a five-star rating on weddingrule.com, but she’s also expanding into film effects makeup as well.

