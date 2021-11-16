Make this easy, at-home yogurt for better gut health

Probiotics are healthy bacteria and microorganisms that live in harmony within our digestive tract. It’s called the microbiome.

Data shows that each individual has a unique microbiome that plays a vital role not only in digestion but also releases neurotransmitters that affect our mood, appetite, cravings, our weight, metabolic rate, and response to pain.

Dr. Manisha Mittal joined the show with her recipe for homemade yogurt free of heavy, digestive blocking ingredients

Dr. Manisha Mittal’s Homemade Yogurt

Boil milk Let it cool for about 30min- till luke warm~ 100F. Add culture and place in the oven overnight or ~7 hours. Yogurt is ready.

Dr. Mittal is a board-certified internist and rheumatologist and expert in holistic medicine.

Dr. Mittal’s Moksha Holistic Center is located at 7045 N Maple Ave #101, in Fresno. You can also find helpful information on Dr. Mittal’s Youtube channel.