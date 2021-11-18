Make these energy-efficient upgrades to your home this year

Late summer and early fall are excellent times to think about cozy renovations.

Many families cuddle up around a fireplace, but some communities across the U.S. are banning wood-burning fireplaces due to their negative effects on the environment. Propane is an environmentally-friendly energy option that can be used in all climates to heat a home using a high-efficiency fireplace or furnace. For homeowners that live off the natural gas line, propane is the best option for a comfortable, reliable, and efficient heating source.

Susan and Paul Kadilak, of Kadilak Homes, are teaming up with the Propane Education & Research Council to provide timely tips for remodeling homes using propane, a more comfortable, reliable, and efficient heating source. When a homeowner upgrades to propane appliances, they can transform it into their dream home without sacrificing on performance or efficiency.

For more information, visit propane.com/fireplaces.