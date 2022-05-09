Aquapaw makes functional tools for pet parents.

The Aquapaw is a handheld bath time tool for dogs, horses, and the occasional cat bath. It connects to a shower hear or outdoor hose and the nozzle attaches to the pet parent’s hand for a stress-free bath.

Add the Slow Treater for a rewarding treat during bathtime and a bit of distraction for anxious pets. The Slow Treater uses suction cups to attach to a shower wall. Just spread the surface with peanut butter or your preferred spreadable treat, freeze, and attach to the wall during bath time.

Find Aquapaw products on Amazon, Chewy, Petco, and Walmart.