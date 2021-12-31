Make a resolution for better mental health with the help of BetterHelp

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

While many people will declare 2022 as the year to get fit, or the year to get healthy, BetterHelp is encouraging everyone to focus on their mental health as well.

Go to BetterHelp.com/2022 for a special offer to find a licensed therapist today.

BetterHelp is customized online therapy that offers video, phone, and even live chat sessions with your therapist, so you don’t have to see anyone on camera if you don’t want to. It’s much more affordable than in-person therapy and you can start communicating with your therapist in under 48 hours.
Unload the stressors and get some unbiased feedback. You’d be pretty surprised at what you might gain from it. See if it’s for you.

This content is sponsored by BetterHelp.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am