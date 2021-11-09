Make a child’s Christmas a little brighter with Focus Forward

Since 2006, Focus Forward has led the effort to create positive change and promote successful outcomes for youth in the Fresno County juvenile justice and child welfare systems.

Focus Forward’s mission is to create pathways to success for youth in the Juvenile Justice and/or Child Welfare systems through effective programs and services.

This year Focus Forward is continuing its Christmas Drive-Thru event.

People interested in donating to kids for Christmas can buy things off of Focus Forward’s Walmart wishlist or make donations of any size.