The Madera Unified Board of Trustees unanimously approved raising the teacher sub-daily rate to $220 for regular substituting. The new rates make Madera Unified the highest-paying district in the Central Valley. Madera Unified is making a strong effort to recruit and retain the best

Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for Madera Unified, Joe Aiello stopped by the studio with information on how to apply.

Interested applicants can apply here.