Robin Simmons, a K-5 Instructional Coach at Hillside Elementary School in Madera will join 12 other educators from across the country as part of the Scholastic Inaugural Teaching Fellow Cohort.

Scholastic is a global children’s publishing, education, and media company.

The Teaching Fellow Cohort will collaborate together with the Scholastic Education Solutions’ product development, research, and publishing teams throughout the school year to design Scholatisc’s new and unique instructional offerings.