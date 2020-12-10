Madera Hometown Christmas Parade will continue this year at the Madera Fair District

The Madera Fair District and the Madera Evening Lions Club are making sure they can still spread the joy this Christmas with their reimagined Christmas Parade.

Instead of their traditional Downtown Christmas Parade the Madera Evening Lion’s Club and the Madera Fair district are hosting a drive-through Christmas parade at the Madera fair grounds.

The parade is on Dec. 10, 11, and 12 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Tickets are just $5 per car. They can be purchased on maderafair.com/christmas