Madera County is booming

Right now in Madera County there are more than 1,000 approved single family dwelling permits.

Development is booming and good things lie ahead for Madera County.

Tesoro Viejo has 1,585 acres and will have more than 5,000 homes. The development off Ave 15 and Hwy 41 blends townhomes, traditional homes, green space and a school all together seamlessly.

Riverstone os a 2,062 acre development off Ave. 12 and Hwy 41. There will be more than 6,500 homes and 2.6 mill square feet of commercial space.

The city of Madera is also seeing some development. Sugar Pine Village is a $23 million transit oriented affordable rental housing development with all kinds of ammenities.

For more inforamtion about planting your roots in Madera county call their hotline at 311.