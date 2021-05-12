Madera Community College to hold its first commencement ceremony

Madera Community College became the 116th college in California in July 2020. Campuses are located in Madera and Oakhurst. The college’s very first commencement ceremony will be on May 20 and 21.

“I am proud of our first-ever graduating class. They persevered to achieve their college degrees amid a global pandemic. This says a lot about Madera Community College students – their tenacity, their grit, their resilience,” President Angel Reyna, MCC’s first college president, said.

Ceremonies are set to be in person unless County health orders change. Seating will be limited to ensure proper social distancing can be maintained.

Madera Community College is located at the edge of the city of Madera on Avenue 12 east of Highway 99, serving approximately seven thousand students annually. The college provides affordable, quality education for residents of Madera County and nearby communities and is a proud member of the State Center Community College District.