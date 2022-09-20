Madera Community College was named the winner of the “The Million Dollar Community College Challenge,” to strengthen its efforts around branding and marketing of the two-year institution as a valuable asset in the community for serving adult learners on their path to meaningful careers!

“We are beyond excited for our students, faculty, staff, and community members. Being selected for this grant from the Lumina Foundation will not only make a big difference for Madera Community College students but the entire region,” Michele Corbett, director of marketing and communication, Madera Community College said.

The $1M grant will enable Madera Community College, California’s newest community college located in rural Central California, to bring to life the promise of “Sentido de Pertenencia” – a sense of belonging.