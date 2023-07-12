MADE Central California and Clovis Culinary Center are partnering to help local culinary entrepreneurs get cooking in the kitchen.

Food and beverage entrepreneurs who purchase 30 hours per month of kitchen use at the Clovis Culinary Center for a minimum of four months will get a free booth and complete exhibitor package at MADE Central California.

MADE is an annual trade show highlighting regional food industry innovation and success. The next MADE trade show is Nov. 2 and 3.

Clovis Culinary Center is a commercial kitchen space and business incubator. Its mission is to support local chefs, entrepreneurs and foodies with their goals.