Join Soroptimist International of Clovis at their second LUNAFEST Sunday, July 10 at the Mercedes Edwards Theater in Clovis.

Doors open at 2:30 and the screening begins at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $20 for students.

Virtual screenings will also be available.

LUNAFEST has been celebrating diverse women filmmakers for more than 21 years with its nationwide film festivals. The festival features eight inspiring and empowering films made by women.

Soroptomist International of Clovis is part of a global network of Soroptomist in nearly 120 countries. They contribute time and support to community-based and international projects that benefit women and girls.