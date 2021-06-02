Lucy the terrier-mix needs a forever home

Lucy (animal ID 22539) is a 3-year-old Terrier Mix who loves to be rubbed.
She takes a while to warm up but is quite playful with other dogs similar to her size. She is looking for her forever home. Fill out an application today!
Valley Animal Center is also hosting their Super Adoption event on June 12, with the goal of getting more than 70 animals adopted.
