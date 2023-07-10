YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Jul 10, 2023 / 03:45 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 10, 2023 / 03:45 PM PDT
Joella Paniccia is LPGA golf professional, a U.S. Kids Certified golf teacher, and now San Joaquin Memorial’s varsity golf coach.
Paniccia is hosting youth summer camps at Sherwood Forest Golf Club in Sanger and Sunnyside County Club in Fresno.
As a parent, you won’t want to miss the best hidden gem parenting products. Check out these bestsellers.
Amazon is slashing prices on top beauty products for Prime Day. Find the best deals now.
Amazon’s Prime Day is full of amazing deals. Save even more with this special Amazon deal, available for a limited time only.