by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Jun 21, 2023 / 04:26 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 21, 2023 / 04:26 PM PDT
Lour Rodman’s Patio, Barstool, & Amish Emporium is hosting the whole half hour of Central Valley Today on Thursday, June 22 to celebrate the start of summer.
We’ll be checking out the latest outdoor furniture sets, patio tables, and more.
