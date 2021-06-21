Lose weight and win prizes with UnitedHealthcare

Dr. Donna O’Shea, chief medical officer of population health management at UnitedHealthcare, shares some tips on how to lose the “pandemic 15.” 

UnitedHealthcare is hosting a sweepstakes to get people motivated to move and attempting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the most pledges received for a health campaign in one month. There are prizes too, like a home gym complete with a Peleton.

Take the pledge to make health a priority this summer, such as walking 10,000 steps a day, eating more fruits and vegetables or getting enough sleep at uhcstepup.org. 

This sweepstake is open to U.S. Residents 18 and older. Void where prohibited. For eligibility and official rules, go to uhcstepup.org. 

