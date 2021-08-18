Looking back 50 years after Stonewall

In 1969, a routine police raid of the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City, ignited a six-day clash between police and civilians that many see as the birth of the modern LGBTQ+ civil rights movement. Fifty years later, a groundbreaking art exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum reflected the rallying cry “Nobody Promised You Tomorrow” by transgender artist and activist Marsha P. Johnson.

Now that exhibit is coming to the west coast.

The Center for Creativity and the Arts at Fresno State will present “Nobody Promised You Tomorrow: Art 50 Years After Stonewall,” Aug. 19 through Oct. 31 at the Phebe Conley Art Gallery. During the exhibition, the gallery will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment Sunday. Admission is free. The exhibit and auxiliary events will follow COVID-19 protocols.

Throughout the exhibit, there will be complimentary events, including: