Look out for these solar selling gimmicks and go with a trusted solar provider

“It’s one of the best investments homeowners and small businesses can make,” Joe Holstein, President of Sunpower by Quality Home Services said, adding there are people out there who will try to take advantage of the demand for solar by selling people what they don’t need or can’t afford.  

Holstein joins Central Valley Today to talk about some of the sales gimmicks to look out for. 

Sunpower by Quality Home Services is one of the valley’s most trusted solar panel dealers and they’re giving away a free solar system to one lucky Central Valley resident.   

Between now and Nov. 15 valley residents can enter to win a solar system for their home valued at $7,000. The winner will be randomly chosen at the end of November.   

Enter at https://www.sunpowerbyqhs.com/solar-system-giveaway/   

The giveaway is open to legal resident homeowners in the following counties: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Monterey, and Tulare.  Participants must be 21 years or older (no purchase necessary). 

